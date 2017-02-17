Driver at center of shooting investigation killed in crash during chase

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

UNION CITY, Okla. -- Multiple shootings and a chase ended with a fatal accident near Union City.

Officials with the Oklahoma Bureau of Narcotics said around 8:30 a.m. on Friday morning, there was a report of a driver shooting at another car in Weatherford.

Shortly after that, authorities received a report of another driver being shot at who described the same vehicle.

After spotting a vehicle that matched the suspect's description, officials started a pursuit near El Reno. The chase came to an end near Highway 81 and Main Street near Union City. Authorities say the driver drove into the wrong lane of traffic in front of a truck.

The driver of the vehicle was pronounced dead at the scene. The driver of the truck is expected to be OK.

Officials were forced to shut down northbound lanes of U.S. 81 and Hwy 152 due to the crash.