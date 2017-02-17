Driver caught using mannequin in carpool lane

TACOMA, WA. – After pulling over a driver for speeding in an HOV lane, also known as the carpool lane, near Tacoma, Washington, a state trooper noticed something a little off about the woman in the passenger seat — she wasn’t real.

As the trooper approached the car along Interstate 5, he realized the passenger was actually a mannequin.

Though the skin was rubber, the mannequin was almost lifelike, sporting a pink cardigan, scarf and blond wig.

Trooper Todd Bartolac, the information officer for Pierce County, on Friday tweeted a picture of the mannequin: “Violator was ticketed for speed and the HOV violation. On the positive side they were both wearing their seat belts!”

This isn’t the first time a mannequin has had a run in with the law.

Last December, a police officer in Hudson, New York, smashed open a car window after believing an elderly woman was frozen in the front seat.

The owner of the car turned out to be a sales rep for a company that makes medical training devices.