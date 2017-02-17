Fire victims rely on faith, family and friends

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

OKLAHOMA CITY, Okla - If you pull up to this 10 acre farm in southeast Oklahoma City, at first glance, everything seems just fine.

Closer inspection reveals the hidden truth.

Sunday afternoon, a fast moving wildfire trespassed onto the property of Lee and Dlorah Duke.

Dlorah told us, "I prayed, 'don't take my moms stuff. Don't take my babies stuff.' I feel like something protected this room."

They salvaged a few heirlooms, but most everything was consumed by smoke and flames.

Even worse, the family home of 29 years was recently remodeled inside and was not insured.

"It was too old, not on a foundation and it was over 5 miles from the nearest fire station," said Duke.

Lee and Dlorah aren't used to requesting help.

Mr. Duke told NewsChannel 4, "We are usually helping people and now the shoe is on the other foot. Sometimes hard to swallow."

A family member loaned the couple an 18-foot pop-out travel trailer.

They hope it's only temporary housing, while they wait to see what God has in store.

"This is the day the Lord has made and I will rejoice," Dlorah said.

The Dukes are relying on faith, family and friends.

And while they may not have much, the couple is grateful for everything they still have, including a place to call "home, sweet home."