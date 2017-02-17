Firefighters in Guthrie battle grass fire near Hwy 33

GUTHRIE, Okla. – Even after a few days of rain and cooler temperatures, firefighters in one part of the state were still battling grass fires.

Around 1 p.m., firefighters were called to a grass fire near Hwy 33 and Westminster in Guthrie.

Fortunately, it seems that fire crews got a handle on the grass fire quickly before it could spread too far.

However, firefighters say this serves as a warning to residents that dry conditions persist even after the rain earlier this week.

Although the governor’s burn ban has been removed, county burn bans across the metro remain in place.

The following counties are still under a burn ban:

Adair County – thru 2/20

Atoka County – thru 3/7

Bryan County – thru 3/10

Canadian County – thru 3/11

Coal County – thru 2/19

Haskell County – thru 3/7

Hughes County – thru 3/1

Oklahoma County – thru 3/9

Pittsburg County – thru 2/21

In counties that are no longer under a burn ban, citizens are urged to check with officials before burning.

“The rainfall had a positive impact on the larger forest fuels such as branches and fallen trees, but our light grassy fuels will dry out quickly and will still carry fire,” said George Geissler, Oklahoma state forester. “We are still in our winter fire season, and in the absence of spring green-up we could find ourselves right back in high fire danger within a week or so. The rain just gave firefighters a break from the extreme fire behavior that necessitated the burn ban.”

Under the guidelines of the burn ban, residents are not allowed to set campfires, bonfires, or set fire to any forest, grass, woods, wildlands or marshes.

Also, fireworks and burning trash or other materials outdoors are prohibited.