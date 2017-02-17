‘Just driving them is like driving a washboard,’ Report shows Oklahoma ranks 3rd for deficient bridges

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

OKLAHOMA - Truck drivers like Andrea Ghale know first-hand that some of our roads and bridges are in bad shape.

“When you have chunks dropping out of bridge decks, yeah, that's not good. And just driving them is like driving a washboard,” Ghale said.

What she sees everyday on the job is spelled out in this 2016 report from the American Road and Transportation Builders Association.

It ranks Oklahoma third in the nation when it comes to structurally deficient bridges.

3,500 of our state's 23,000 bridges are considered to be in poor or worse condition.

“When you look at 40 years of under-funding in an area, there's a lot of catch-up to do. And we said that in 2006, we said it will be a few decades if not more to even show progress,” said Terri Angier.

State transportation authorities tell us their roads and bridges are improving.

But at the county level it's a different story.

Oklahoma County officials tell NewsChannel 4 for the last two years the state legislature has used 100 million dollars out of the "County Improvements for Roads and Bridges Fund" for non-road purposes across the state.

The bridges in the report don't necessarily need to be shut down. They just need major work like patching and resurfacing.

ODOT tells us their numbers are already getting better.

“If you're looking just at the state bridges, our numbers as of yesterday shows us in the 20's, not number three,” Angier said.

But for drivers like Ghale, those improvements can't come fast enough.

"I'd give it a number one rating for worst. Louisiana used to have it, but they actually fixed their roads," Ghale said.

In the report, Iowa was number one followed by Pennsylvania at number two.