Man pretending to be a retired U.S. Marshal for years busted in Piedmont

CANADIAN COUNTY, Okla. – A man pretending to be a United States Marshal was busted in Piedmont.

Officials say Randall Yount, 59, faked being a U.S. Marshal for many years in the Piedmont area, and even gained employment based on his fraudulent claims.

The investigation began in June 2016 when Yount made a request of a Sheriff’s deputy for information regarding an alleged homicide from several years prior.

The deputy truly believed Yount was a U.S. Marshal.

A Sheriff’s Office investigator who helped assist the Deputy with Yount’s request became suspicious about his claim of being a retired U.S. Marshal.

Yount didn’t know, but that investigator was actually a retired 26-year veteran of the United State’s Marshal Service, who now works as a Lieutenant in the Criminal Investigations Division.

The investigation into Yount revealed he had been recognized on several occasions as a retired U.S. Marshal through media outlets.

It also showed Yount had a contract with a bank in Canadian County.

Because he was able to portray he was a retired U.S. Marshal, he received payment in excess of $50,000 dollars for services.

He also worked other security jobs where he faked the title.

“I can’t for the life of me understand how this FRAUD was able to fly undetected as long as he did,” said Chris West, Canadian County Sheriff.

After evidence was compiled, charges were presented, and a warrant for Yount’s arrest was issued on February 8, 2017.

“Having earned the titles of United States Marine, Oklahoma State Trooper, and Canadian County Sheriff, I find it detestable that Yount perpetrated the criminal claim of a title so hallowed by those who actually earned the privilege to be called United States Marshal,” said West.

He was booked into the Canadian County Jail on a $4,500 bond on the charges of Obtaining Cash through False Pretenses, and two counts of Impersonating a Law Enforcement Officer.

Yount was able to post bond, and is no longer in custody.