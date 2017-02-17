Men robbed at gunpoint while playing basketball outside Oklahoma elementary school

TULSA, Okla. – Authorities in Tulsa believe a car may lead them to a pair of armed robbery suspects.

Officers tell KJRH that two men were playing basketball outside of Cooper Elementary School around 11 p.m. on Thursday night when they were approached by two strangers.

The victims claim the men were armed with a gun and ordered them to lie down on the ground.

Police say the suspects took the victims’ wallets, car keys and drove off in the victim’s car.

Now, investigators are searching for a 2004 red Pontiac Grand Am with a gray fender and a Cherokee tag.