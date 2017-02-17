Missing Colorado woman’s remains found in Oklahoma may have been left in other states

OKMULGEE, Okla. – The investigation in a woman’s body found in a dumpster continues to unfold as officials believe it could belong to a missing woman out of Colorado.

It all started Wednesday when a gas station employee found human remains in the dumpster near a Walmart in Okmulgee.

1-year-old Winter Mead had been reported missing out of Boulder, Colorado, along with her mother, Ashley Mead, 25.

Wednesday afternoon, Winter Mead was found in Okmulgee along with her father, Adam Densmore, 32.

Ashley Mead was reported missing after she didn’t show up for work.

Densmore was arrested on first-degree murder charges.

Winter Mead was placed into children protective services.

Boulder Police say the woman’s body found has tentatively been identified as missing 25-year-old Ashley Mead.

Officials believe Densmore killed Ashley in Colorado, and may have partially dismembered her body in Louisiana.

They say it’s possible he left her remains in multiple states, and is accused of murdering her.

Densmore’s exact travel route from February 12 through February 15, is still under investigation.

Detectives believe on February 12, he left Boulder, Colorado. From there, he may have traveled to Raton, New Mexico.

After New Mexico, they say could have then traveled south through Texas, then to Louisiana, Arkansas, and then to Okmulgee, Oklahoma.

It is believed that a portion of her body could be in purple suitcase.