Monster Jam, “Sleeping Beauty,” Events to check out this weekend

OKLAHOMA – The weekend is almost here and there are plenty of events to check out.

Listen up all Monster Jam fans!

This weekend at the Chesapeake Arena you’ll get to watch 12-foot tall 10,000 pounds monster trucks race through the obstacle course.

There are two shows, one on Saturday and the other on Sunday.

Tickets start at $15.00.

If trucks aren’t you thing, the 20th annual Motorcycle Show will be going on this weekend at the State Fairgrounds.

You’ll get to check out classic and modern cars, including one-of-a-kind motorcycles.

There will also be a live band and contests on both days.

And if the family would rather do something a little more relaxing, you can check out “Sleeping Beauty” at the Civic Center Music Hall.

This full-scale production by the Oklahoma City Ballet includes a full orchestra and unforgettable dancing.

