Natural gas company proposes pipeline across Oklahoma

PAULS VALLEY, Okla. – A natural gas company has its eyes on Oklahoma for a possible pipeline project.

Cheniere Midstream Holdings is looking to build a 200-mile pipeline that would move 1.4 billion cubic feet of natural gas from Okarche to Bennington, according to KXII.

The proposed Midcontinent Supply Header Interstate Pipeline would include three compressor stations to connect the Anadarko Basin with Gulf Coast markets.

“Right now we’re estimating it could be up to a $1 billion project that could potentially bring up to 1,000 jobs during production,” a spokesperson for Cheniere Midstreams told KXII.

The company says 60 percent of the pipeline will be laid on existing pipeline areas. Company officials say they have also taken into account the state’s increased seismic activity with their design of the pipeline.

The company will submit an application in May for a Certificate of Public Convenience and Necessity with the Federal Energy Regulatory Commission.

Officials say they hope to have construction underway by next summer.