Officials to hold public meeting to discuss I-40 widening project

OKLAHOMA CITY – Authorities from the Oklahoma Department of Transportation want the public to know more about a widening project that will affect a major interstate over the next few years.

According to ODOT, I-40 will be widened from Douglas Blvd. near Midwest City to the I-240 junction.

The plans include the widening of I-40 to six lanes and increase the height of bridges at Post Rd., Westminster Rd. and Anderson Rd.

Officials say the construction is needed to accommodate current and future traffic demands, along with providing better clearance for semi-trucks.

The Oklahoma Department of Transportation will host a public meeting to discuss the widening project on Tuesday, Feb. 21 at Heartland Retreat Center, located at 4910 S. Anderson Rd. in Oklahoma City.

The meeting is set to begin at 6 p.m.

Attendees will be able to view the proposed plan, speak with engineers and give input on the changes.

Construction is tentatively scheduled to begin in 2020.