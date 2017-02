OKLAHOMA CITY- Fire Crews are on the scene of a crash involving an Oklahoma City Embark bus and a car.

The accident is on NW 23rd between Portland and Meridian.

Fire officials report one person has died and one person is being taken to the hospital in critical condition.

Those two individuals were in the car involved in the wreck.

Fire officials say at least 10 people on the bus do have injuries but no word on how severe.