Oklahoma City firefighters, Animal Control save dog from manhole

Posted 3:01 pm, February 17, 2017, by , Updated at 03:04PM, February 17, 2017

OKLAHOMA CITY – Thanks to help of Oklahoma City firefighters and Animal Control, a dog was pulled to safety Friday afternoon.

Firefighters were called the area of NW 39th and Kilpatrick Turnpike to save a dog that had fallen into a manhole.

That’s when crews put a ladder down the manhole, and pulled the dog out.

Officials say the dog was around 60 to 70 lbs.

