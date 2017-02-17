Oklahoma City firefighters, Animal Control save dog from manhole

OKLAHOMA CITY – Thanks to help of Oklahoma City firefighters and Animal Control, a dog was pulled to safety Friday afternoon.

Firefighters were called the area of NW 39th and Kilpatrick Turnpike to save a dog that had fallen into a manhole.

That’s when crews put a ladder down the manhole, and pulled the dog out.

Officials say the dog was around 60 to 70 lbs.

Engine 33, and Rescue 8 called to NW 39th and Kilpatrick TPK to assist Animal Control with dog in a manhole. pic.twitter.com/4ovHgQQ79d — Oklahoma City Fire (@OKCFD) February 17, 2017

