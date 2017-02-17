× Oklahoma City flight clips wings with other plane at Phoenix airport

PHOENIX, Ariz.- Travelers heading to Arizona were startled when their plane clipped wings with another plane in Phoenix.

According to KPNX, two planes at Sky Harbor International Airport clipped wings on Thursday night.

Investigators say a Frontier Airlines flight headed to Denver was pushing back from its gate when it clipped wings with a Southwest Airlines flight that was arriving from Oklahoma City.

Airport officials told KPNX that no injuries were reported.