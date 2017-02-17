Oklahoma teacher accused of “popping” 4-year-old in the mouth

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

OKLAHOMA CITY - An elementary teacher is accused of hitting a four-year-old in the face.

His family claims the alleged incident happened at his elementary school.

Pre-K student King Tullis has a very active imagination and loves to learn.

His caretakers said he used to love to go to school until recently.

Last week, they got a call to come pick him up.

"I was notified that he had to come home because he was being disruptive," his grandmother, Dana Adams, said.

When his mother got him she noticed something wrong with his lip.

"You could see like two spots on his lip where, you know, you could tell it was busted,” Keviuana Adams, his mother, said. "I asked him what happened and he, you know, put his head down and he didn't say anything else after that.”

Kids often get hurt when playing so his family did not think much of it until a phone call the following Monday from an assistant teacher.

"She said she witnessed another teacher popping King in the mouth, and when she popped him, his head slightly went back, and she asked was I notified about that. I said no, and she started crying," Dana said.

"I cried as well. It hurt my feelings, you know, to hear that that happened,” Keviuana said.

Infuriated, they said they contacted administrators.

Western Heights Public Schools told NewsChannel 4 student safety is top priority and sent us the following statement:

“We are aware of the allegations. We are conducting a full investigation."

"You know we send him to school thinking, you know, the teachers are there to protect him as well not to abuse him," Dana said.

NewsChannel 4 reached back out to the school Friday to ask about the progress of the investigation.

We did not immediately hear back.