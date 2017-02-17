Oklahomans fear talk of National Guard troops roundup of unauthorized immigrants

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

OKLAHOMA CITY – Some people say they’re living in fear after a report was released Friday that showcased the potential roundup of immigrants.

The Associated Press broke the news on Friday that the Trump Administration is considering mobilizing nearly 100,000 National Guard troops to gather up unauthorized immigrants.

The roundup would possibly take place in 11 states, including Oklahoma.

“There’s a lot of fear. A lot of fear with the students, a lot of fear with the families,” said Brenda Grant, who teaches at Santa Fe South High School on the city’s south side. “They are afraid of coming home to an empty house. They’re afraid that their parents are going to be taken away.”

She says she remembers one student who lost his family years ago.

"His mother had been taken away and he didn’t know what his status was going to be, and where he was going to go, and where he was going to live,” she said. “Turned out that he was taken by DHS and I never saw him again.”

She say more than 90 percent of the students at her school are Hispanic.

“For a lot of our students who have DACA, who are on this special permission to be here to go to college, to work, their fear is that they will come to school, work hard and get the scholarship money and get those college acceptance letters, go to college maybe one semester, one year, and then it’ll be taken away and there goes their dream.”

Community wide, she says people, regardless of their residency status, are afraid. She says much of the fear comes from recent talk about cracking down on illegal immigrants.

She also says the best way to describe it is by talking about the boy she once knew.

“The fear, the tears, the devastation, the disappointment I saw in his eyes that day, this is what we’re feeling right now.”

A representative for Governor Fallin says her office hasn’t seen the proposal and therefore it’s too early to discuss it at this time.

The Oklahoma National Guard released this statement:

“The National Guard Bureau is aware of the reports about the proposal but the Oklahoma National Guard hasn’t received any orders for action.”

The Mexican Cultural and Humanitarian Association will host an immigration support forum Saturday, Feb. 18 from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. at U.S. Grant High School.

The goal is to answer questions and concerns people may have.