OSU officials: Seats to widen at Boone Pickens Stadium next season

STILLWATER, Okla. – Although the college football season is over, many OSU football fans are already gearing up for next season.

The Tulsa World reports that Oklahoma State officials have resized the seats in 25 sections of its football stadium. In all, about six to eight seats were eliminated every 50-seat row to give fans more space.

The newspaper says that 197 season-ticket holders were told they would have to choose new seats.

Officials say there is no structural change involved in the move. However, the cosmetic change will be noticeable when the Cowboys open the season on Sept. 2 against Tulsa.