Police investigating reports of man with a gun in downtown Oklahoma City

OKLAHOMA CITY – Authorities with the Oklahoma City Police Department say they are searching for a man with a gun near downtown Oklahoma City.

On Friday morning, officials say they received a report of a man with a gun near the downtown federal courthouse.

At this point, officers are searching for the man in the area of the courthouse.

Police say they are investigating the claims, but have not found a gun or the alleged suspect.