Police: Man visiting niece in Oklahoma City now missing

OKLAHOMA CITY – Police are looking for a 68-year-old man who was visiting his niece in Oklahoma City.

Cornelius Wesson is not from OKC, and was visiting his niece in the area near Memorial and Penn.

He was last seen around 3:45 p.m. on foot from the Village at Stratford Apartments.

He was wearing a green coat, black pants, tan shoes, and a brown beanie cap.

He has short hair that is turning gray and has no upper teeth.

Wesson has not been diagnosed with dementia, but his family said he shows symptoms of the disease.

If you know anything or see Wesson, call 911.