Police searching for suspects who allegedly robbed teen walking home from school

OKLAHOMA CITY – Police in Oklahoma City are searching for three men who allegedly robbed a teenager at gunpoint.

On Feb. 13, officials say a teenager was walking home from school when he was robbed by three men near Hefner and May.

Authorities say the alleged suspects stole the teen’s phone, lunchbox, backpack and wallet.

A few minutes later, police say the teen’s stolen credit card was used at a McDonald’s near N.W. 122nd St. and Pennsylvania Ave.

On Friday, the Oklahoma City Police Department released a photo of a man reportedly using the credit card.