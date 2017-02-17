× Possible foggy Friday night leads into beautiful Saturday

There could be some patchy drizzle and foggy areas Friday night.

That could last into your Saturday morning before clearing takes over. Look for lows in the 40s with upper 60s Saturday.

Our next big storm system will bring showers and thunderstorms to western Oklahoma late Sunday. The line will slowly push east, bringing another round of beneficial rain. The heaviest rain will happen Monday. The system will move out early Tuesday. Stay tuned for updates!