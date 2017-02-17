Rape and kidnapping suspect dead after Tulsa officer-involved shooting

TULSA, Okla. – A wanted man out of Claremore is dead after an officer-involved shooting with Tulsa police Friday evening.

It began when the Northern Oklahoma Violent Crimes Task Force served an arrest warrant at an apartment complex.

David English was wanted out of Rogers County on accusations of rape and kidnapping.

Fox 23 says that’s when English ran from police and led them on a chase.

Police say the chase ended near 46th and Mingo when the suspect jumped out of a car and came at officers with a knife.

Three officers then discharged their weapons at English.

He was taken to a hospital in critical condition where he later died.