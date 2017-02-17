Texas man loses nearly half his body weight

WICHITA FALLS, Texas – A 22-year-old Texas man says he was overweight most of his life, but now his weight loss journey is inspiring others.

At one point, Andy Albertson weighed 317 pounds, but he says he was overweight from the time when he was little.

“It’s actually very hard to see that was me at one point. I don’t have a lot of memories of being that big,” he said.

After months of hard work and watching his diet, Albertson lost 176 pounds.

Now, Albertson is working to maintain his weight but his mother is on a weight loss journey of her own.

She says she wants to help change the lives of parents who have children who are obese.

“Do not let it happen, you’re in control,” Mary Albertson told KFDX. “If you allow this happen to your child, not only are you damaging them physically but the emotional and the mental damage you do to them will last forever.”

“I carry a lot of guilt with me and I apologized to Andy early on and told him that I had done him a disservice because as his mother, it’s my job to protect him and do what was best for him. And I failed.”