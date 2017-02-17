The first of many 150th birthday celebrations for the Chisholm Trail starts in Kingfisher

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

KINGFISHER, OKLAHOMA -- By all accounts, Jesse Chisholm was a smart guy.

He knew 14 languages.

He had a network of trading posts all over the Great Plains including Indian Territory, and he'd found a pretty good route north and south buying furs and selling whatever anyone might need out here.

"Kansas, Oklahoma, and Texas were the main places where he had trading posts," says historian Adam Lynn.

Lynn put a lot of research and artifact collecting into one of the biggest exhibits ever presented at the Chisholm Trail Museum in Kingfisher.

From 1867 to the late 1880's when barbed wire took over, this trail across what is now Western Oklahoma kept the whole country in hamburger.

"Between 6 to 10 million cattle throughout the years," says Lynn.

From time to time adventurous modern cowboys will run small herds over portions of the Chisholm Trail in re-enactments.

They may even try some of the same challenging river crossings like this one on the Cimarron.

There are still millions of cattle moving up and down he same basic route.

Highway 81 will still take you north to Abilene and sound to Austin, but much faster than the two months the trip used to take.

Adam says the old trail cow hands, "Had 15 to 20 men for every herd."

Jesse himself didn't really get to see much of what his trail became.

He ate the equivalent of some bad road food north of Geary in 1868.

Lynn states, "He passed away of eating bad bear grease from a copper pan."

His friends buried him next to Left Hand Spring and he rests there to this day, not far from the modern-day traffic path he first scouted in another time.

The Chisholm Trail Museum Exhibit is one of several in Oklahoma, Texas, and Kansas celebrating the 150 year history of the old cattle trail.

For more information on exhibits and festivals go to http://www.chisholmtrail150.org