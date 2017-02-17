Tower Theatre finally opening its doors after 30 years being shut

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

OKLAHOMA CITY - It's been three decades since Tower Theatre had a show, but all of that is going to change Saturday night after three people bought it and spent the next two years renovating the space.

"The chairs you see are the original chairs that were installed in 1937 when the Tower opened up," Ben Sellers, partner at Pivot Project said.

Sellers and two other developers did a major overhaul on this historic space to the tune of $6.5 million.

Now it's ready for its first concert featuring local rapper Jabee.

"In the coming weeks, months, there will be live music events, functions and start putting the theatre back into regular use," Sellers said.

Their primary focus will be having live music.

Upstairs, offices are already filled with lobbyists, artists and even an investment company.

"The Tower Theatre has always had this cool sign, but most of my life it's been a dilapidated building waiting for someone to bring it back to life,” Lance Humphries, who runs Triad Investment upstairs, said.

Many wondered if that would ever happen.

Sellers, himself, didn't think he'd be the one to tackle the beloved space.

"Drive up and down 23rd and see this broke down sign and think how cool it could be if it was redone and never really thought that I'd have any involvement in that," Sellers said.

“It's exciting, but it's also a bit nervous. It's a been a long time. A lot of surprises in the building. The building sat vacant for about 30 years before we picked it up and renovated it so there's a lot of anticipation."

The biggest surprise? Restoring this most iconic part of the building: the sign.

An $85,000 task.

But the big bills and hard work is starting to pay off, including seeing new light in a renewed district.

By the way, about 40% of the renovations were paid using historic tax credits.

There are also two bars and two restaurants that will be housed at Tower Theatre.

Parking is across the street.

