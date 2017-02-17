Tulsa woman claims to have seen mountain lion crossing residential street

TULSA, Okla. – A Tulsa woman claims she saw what could be a mountain lion on Monday night darting across her street.

“He was headed to the river and he was headed fast,” Georgette Horn said. “His stride was like 6 feet long, you know. I knew it wasn’t a domestic animal.”

Horn told KJRH that she immediately warned her neighbors to keep an eye out.

“Why was he over here?” Horn said. “There’s no reason for him to be over here.”

This isn’t the first time a mountain lion has been spotted in Oklahoma.

In 2015, the Oklahoma Department of Wildlife and Conservation said two mountain lions were seen in the central part of our state.

“Mountain lions are extremely rare in Oklahoma,” Don P. Brown, with the Oklahoma Department of Wildlife and Conservation, told NewsChannel 4 in 2015. “You’ll get a rogue mountain lion coming through the state every now and then.”

Since 2004, there have only been about 15 confirmed sightings in Oklahoma.

If you see a mountain lion, game wardens said do not approach it.

Instead, call the Department of Wildlife.

There is no hunting season for mountain lions. Experts say you should only kill one if you feel it is threatening you or your property.

If you do kill a mountain lion, you are expected to call a game warden immediately.