Warmer weather ushers in beautiful start to the weekend

OKLAHOMA CITY – Get ready for a beautiful start to the weekend!

Southerly winds are keeping temperatures across the state above average throughout the weekend, beginning Friday.

This afternoon, temperatures will reach the upper 60s to low 70s under sunny skies.

If you have plans for Friday night, you may want a light jacket as temperatures will be in the upper 40s.

It will be a cloudy and foggy start to Saturday with patchy drizzle possible, especially in southern Oklahoma.

Temperatures are still expected to reach the upper 60s as skies clear throughout the day.

On Sunday, temperatures will reach the upper 60s to lower 70s before the rain moves in from the west.

Rain and thunderstorms are possible across the state Sunday night into Monday morning.

It looks like this warming trend is sticking around throughout next week. Enjoy!