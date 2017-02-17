× White House denies report it is considering using National Guard troops to round up unauthorized immigrants

WASHINGTON – A report by the Associated Press claims that National Guard troops may be called to take unauthorized immigrants into custody.

An 11-page draft memo obtained by The Associated Press reportedly outlines an alleged proposal by the Trump administration to mobilize as many as 100,000 National Guard troops to round-up unauthorized immigrants.

Millions of those who would be affected in 11 states live nowhere near the Mexico border.

The document, reportedly written by U.S. Homeland Security Secretary John Kelly, calls for the unprecedented militarization of immigration enforcement as far north as Portland, Oregon, and as far east as New Orleans, Louisiana.

The states affected would be California, Arizona, New Mexico, Texas, Oregon, Nevada, Utah, Colorado, Oklahoma, Arkansas and Louisiana.

If the proposal is implemented, governors in the affected states would have final approval on whether troops under their control participate.

The Associated Press says it asked the White House and the Department of Homeland Security for comment, but their requests were not answered.

After the report went public on Friday morning, White House Press Secretary Sean Spicer took to Twitter to dispel the report.

This is not true. DHS also confirms it is 100% false https://t.co/MFIJci7XaU — Sean Spicer (@PressSec) February 17, 2017

“There is no effort at all to round up, to utilize the National Guard to round up illegal immigrants,” Spicer was quoted as saying according to press pool reports. “That is 100 percent not true. It is false. It is irresponsible to be saying this.”

According to the Hill, Spicer said he could not categorically say the idea was never discussed by the Trump administration.

“I don’t know what could potentially be out there, but I know that there is no effort to do what is potentially suggested,” he reportedly said.