× Woman accused of stealing from daughter’s trust fund turns self over to authorities

GARVIN COUNTY, Okla. – Authorities say an Oklahoma mother who allegedly stole from her daughter’s trust fund has turned herself over to authorities.

Officials say that in December 2016, the Garvin County Sheriff’s Department requested that the Oklahoma State Bureau of Investigation investigate an allegation of fraudulent withdrawals of money by Sheryl Lynne Clark from her daughter’s trust account.

A trust fund was set up for Clark’s daughter based on money received from a Workers’ Compensation Court award due to the death of her father.

The daughter would have access to the money when she turned 18 years old.

Starting in March 2014, officials say 51-year-old Sheryl Clark, of Davis, made eight withdrawals from that account.

Two withdrawals were approved by a Worker’s Compensation Court judge for the “welfare and maintenance” of the girl.

However, Clark allegedly made six more withdrawals totaling more than $36,000 from April 2014 to June 2015 by forging the Workers’ Compensation Court judge’s signature.

Officials say that when Clark’s daughter turned 18, she went to the bank to withdraw the money and learned there was no money left.

OSBI special agents traced the withdrawals and forgeries to the victim’s mother.

A warrant for Clark’s arrest was issued for six counts of forgery in the first degree and one count of embezzlement, all of which are felony crimes.

On Thursday morning, officials say Clark turned herself in at the Garvin County Jail.