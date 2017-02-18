Family escapes evening house fire

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

OKLAHOMA CITY - A family escaped a fire Saturday night that caused $250,000 worth of damage to their south side home.

It happened in Oklahoma City on 104 W. Branchwood Dr.

Check out this video from the folks who made it out ok, when the flames were really raging! @kfor pic.twitter.com/ZrbsmIu1kY — Lorne Fultonberg (@LorneKFOR) February 19, 2017

Spencer Wilcox and his wife were serving dessert to their four grandchildren, when they heard a loud boom coming from the garage.

"It was scary," Wilcox said. "Especially when it was burning and everything was blowing up in the garage. [My wife] started screaming for the grandkids and me to get out."

The grandchildren, ranging in age from 3-11, all made it out safely as Oklahoma City firefighters moved in and contained the flames to the garage.

Grandparents were babysitting their 4 grandkids (age 3-11). Heard a big boom, saw thick black smoke and booked it out of there. @kfor pic.twitter.com/jIihrAvqyX — Lorne Fultonberg (@LorneKFOR) February 19, 2017

"It was difficult," said Maj. Bobby Billeg. "The fuel tanks on the cars in the garage broke, which added to our fire load in the garage."

The fire department found the family's dog inside and attempted CPR to try to save it. It's condition is unclear.

Firefighters have found the dog. Now they're trying to save it. @kfor pic.twitter.com/RwZJ6IjFGu — Lorne Fultonberg (@LorneKFOR) February 19, 2017

The Wilcox family made sure to thank each and every one of the firefighters who came to their rescue.

"Yeah, we love those guys," Spencer Wilcox said. "We are grateful for the fire department."