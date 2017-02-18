Fire causes thousands of dollars in damages to house, 2 vans in Oklahoma City

OKLAHOMA CITY – A fire has caused thousands of dollars in damages to a house and two vans in Oklahoma City.

The fire was reported around 10 a.m. Saturday at a house in the 1000 block of N.W. 90th St.

Upon arrival, firefighters encountered heavy smoke and flames coming from the side of the single-story house.

Fortunately, there were no occupants inside and no one sustained any injuries.

However, in addition to the house, fire coming from windows also damaged two vans parked in the driveway – causing a total of over $30,000 in damages.

Crews were able to extinguish the fire from inside and determined the cause was a candle left burning on a table by a bed.

Now, they are using the incident to remind the public about the guidelines of lighting candles indoors:

Candles should only be used on a solid surface.

Candles should be kept at least 12 inches away from anything that can burn.

The Oklahoma City Fire Department recommends never using candles in bedrooms due to the possibility of falling asleep with them lit.

Candles should be kept out of reach of children and pets.

Flameless or a battery-operated candles are safer choices.