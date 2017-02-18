Former OU football player Samaje Perine ‘magically’ proposes in ‘epic’ viral video

A former University of Oklahoma football player has no future plans of playing the field – in the dating game, that is.

Running back Samaje Perine ‘magically’ proposed on Friday to his girlfriend of over five years, Meg Haney.

With the help of magician Daniel Fernandez, Perine and Haney participated in a couple of magic tricks.

The third trick began with cards and ended with Perine down on one knee, to which Haney said “Yes!”

The room was instantly filled with cheers and applause, making even some of the toughest surrounding players emotional.

The proposal is now an ‘epic’ viral video, with nearly 20,000 views on YouTube alone.

Congratulations on the engagement, Samaje and Meg!

It was one of life’s many milestones – with somewhat of the Sooner Magic touch.

Yesterday I had one of the best magic experiences of my life, I got to witness unity being formed in the most beautiful way. So exciting. — Daniel Fernandez (@Danfer22) February 18, 2017