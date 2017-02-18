Temps in the 60s, 70s Saturday across Oklahoma

OKLAHOMA – Lots of clouds to start your weekend with temps mostly 40s and 50s but with 30s in northwestern Oklahoma where skies are mostly clear.

Expect areas of fog and drizzle as well heading out the door through the morning hours.

This afternoon, we should see at least some breaks in the cloud cover in central Oklahoma with mainly cloudy skies in eastern Oklahoma and more sun in western Oklahoma.

Highs 60s and lower 70s and the wind not that strong today!

Next storm system coming in later Sunday and Sunday night with a good chance for showers and t’storms central and eastern Oklahoma.

Some of the t’storms could be on the heavy side and even low end severe Sunday evening with hail, gusty winds, lightning and heavy rain the main threats.