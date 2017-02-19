× Buddy Hield Traded to Kings

Bayou Buddy is no more. Buddy Hield has been traded to the Sacramento Kings.

The Kings acquired Hield, Langston Galloway, Tyreke Evans, and multiple picks for Demarcus Cousins and Omri Caspi. The news was first reported by Adrian Wojnarowski of The Vertical.

Hield, who’s in his rookie season, played in just 57 games for New Orleans. He averaged just over eight points per game.

The move unites Kentucky alums Demarcus Cousins and Anthony Davis together. The new look Pelicans face Oklahoma City on February 26th.