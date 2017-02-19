Semi drivers walk away from wrong-way highway collision

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

GUTHRIE, Okla. -- First responders say two drivers were "fortunate" to walk away from the scene of an accident that closed down northbound I-35 for hours Sunday.

A semi traveling southbound crossed the median fence after the driver passed out behind the wheel, an Oklahoma Highway Patrol spokesman told NewsChannel 4. The truck careened into an oncoming semi traveling north.

"When we first arrived it was just heavy black smoke," said Guthrie Fire Department Battalion Chief Erin Jones. "We could see the semi that was on fire was pretty well destroyed."

2 semis collide. 1 burns. Minor injuries. One lane NB now reopened pic.twitter.com/xPeoLYgiRJ — Guthrie Fire-EMS (@GuthrieFire) February 20, 2017

Traffic came to a standstill, as law enforcement directed drivers to alternate routes.

Firefighters from Guthrie and Woodcrest battled flames from one of the semi trucks, which was carrying meat.

"I don't know that they hit directly head on," Jones said. "It was more of a sideswipe. We were very surprised that both drivers were going to be okay because the scene looked a lot worse than what it turned out to be."

One driver went to the hospital to check for more serious injuries.