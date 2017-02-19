Showers, storms expected Sunday across Oklahoma

OKLAHOMA – Dense fog, low clouds and drizzle greets you outside for a while this morning.

Please, use caution if traveling since the thick fog can catch you by surprise!

Temps very mild in the 40s, 50s and lower 60s this morning!

Look for mostly cloudy skies this afternoon with maybe a few breaks in the overcast.

Temps will continue very mild with highs 60s and lower 70s.

As an upper disturbance approaches from the west, t’storms should develop in southwestern Oklahoma by 6 p.m. this evening.

Expect widespread showers and t’storms overnight tonight with locally heavy rain, gusty winds, hail and lightning thunder. Yes, almost spring like t’storms!

Rain chances should gradually shift east of the I 35 zone by the morning drive with temps in the 50s and 60s overnight.

President’s Day should be very mild with variable clouds and sunshine highs in the 60s and 70s!

There’s a lingering chance for scattered showers and t’storms over in eastern Oklahoma through Monday evening.