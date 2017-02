× Traffic alert: Northbound lanes of I-35 in Guthrie closed due to injury crash

GUTHRIE, Okla. – The northbound lanes of 1-35 in Guthrie have been closed due to an injury crash.

The crash was reported around 4:15 p.m. Sunday at mile marker 153.

The crash reportedly involved two commercial vehicles, and heavy smoke is visible.

Drivers are encouraged to avoid the area if possible, as traffic is currently at a standstill.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.