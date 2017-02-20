4-year-old girl with autism saved by two boys after almost drowning in creek

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

TEXAS - A 4-year-old with autism is back with her parents after she was saved from almost drowning in a creek.

Officials say the little girl, Melody, had wandered away from home and accidentally fell into the creek.

The mother told KDAF she had left for work, and her husband did not realize the little girl had left the home.

"She went out on an adventure. She's likes to do that. She's got autism, and we just found out about it. She just likes to wander off and do her own thing sometimes," said Melody's mother.

Thanks to the help of two 12-year-old boys, Markuise and Cameron who found and rescued her, Melody was saved.

"They saw the girl playing on the other side of the creek. She tried to swing on a limb. She fell in the water and she looked like she was drowning. So one of the boys pulled her out of the water and the other one assisted," Roman Police Chief Stephen Carlisle said.

No charges will be filed against the parents at this time.