Chocolate Crinkles recipe is easy but there is a critical step for success!

OKLAHOMA CITY– A KFOR viewer experienced these wonderful cookies at a renowned hotel and asked if Chef Kyle might be able to secure the recipe. He is happy to oblige!

Production is simple and easy, but allow 4-8 hours for the dough to set under refrigeration before baking. Enjoy and these a Pin-worthy!

Chocolate Crinkles

1/2 C pure Cocoa powder

1 C sugar

1 T ground coffee

1/4 C vegetable oil

2 large eggs

1 t vanilla extract

1 C flour

1 t baking powder

1/2 t salt

1/2-3/4 C confectioners sugar for rolling

In a mixing bowl, combine and mix cocoa, sugar and coffee. Fold in vegetable oil and evenly mix. Add eggs one at a time, whisking/mixing after each. Add vanilla.

In a separate bowl, sift together flour, baking powder and salt. Thoroughly combine into the cocoa/sugar/oil mixture. Dough will be somewhat sticky. Cover dough and refrigerate for 4-8 hours; dough will harden and set as it chills.

Preheat oven to 350 degrees. Line cookie sheet with parchment paper. Place confectioners sugar in a small mixing bowl. Roll dough into 1″ balls; thoroughly coat each ball in confectioners sugar and place 1.5″ apart on parchment lined cookie sheet. Bake at 350 for 10-12 minutes. Allow baked cookies to cool for 3-5 minutes on parchment before transferring to rack to cool.

Makes 36 cookies; recipe may be doubled.