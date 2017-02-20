Community grieving the loss of a beloved math teacher

CHISHOLM, Okla. – The door to John Matousek’s classroom is covered in notes, words from his students about the impact he had on their lives.

One student saying “gone physically yet eternally in our hearts. Thanks for everything coach.”

Another writing: “You were my new father figure. I hope you know how much we love you.”

John Matousek was killed Saturday night after a suspect being chased by Waukomis police hit his car head-on on highway 81.

The driver was a suspect in a road rage incident in Enid.

“The way I’m understanding it, the victim’s vehicle was just about stopped. We haven’t determined speeds yet. My officer was going 80 miles an hour to catch the vehicle and he was still pulling away,” said Chief Robert Asch, Waukomis Police Department.

Officials say that suspect died Monday morning from injuries sustained in the head-on crash.

Word of Matousek’s death spread quickly in the small to of Hennessey where he grew up.

The WestPoint graduate retired from the army and moved back home to teach.

He had 7 children and was a leader at Saint Joseph Catholic Church.

“He was such a kind and compassionate person and still willing to be of help,” said Father Manasco. “I was devastated. It was unbelievable. I kept thinking to myself this can’t be true. John is such a fixture in the parish. I can’t imagine what it’s going to be like not having him here.”

A loss being felt in his entire community, his church and back in this classroom where his students say they learned a lot more than math.