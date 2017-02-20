Edmond business owner struggling after damaging fire

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

EDMOND, Okla. - A locally owned shop is trying to stay in business and let customers know they are still open following an electrical fire.

Five months ago, Deborah Fleetwood first told NewsChannel 4 about an electrical fire that left her business, Personal Touch Monograms, in shambles.

"It's been a real challenge because we've been waiting for the landlord to get the repairs done to that location and it hasn't been done still yet,” Fleetwood said.

Fleetwood lost $75,000 worth of merchandise in the fire.

Thanks to a kind neighbor, Fleetwood has been able to keep her business afloat.

She’s been operating out of the North Edmond Bible Church a few doors down.

"The church has still been so generous with us and let us use their location as long as we need to,” Fleetwood said.

However, she’s having trouble spreading the word that she’s still in business.

"We were asked to pay rent for the months that we have not been in there since the fire and we told him we were not going to pay rent because we were not in there,” Fleetwood said.

According to Fleetwood, the landlord then asked her to take down her signs which pointed customers to the space next door.

"So we did remove our signs and that's created more of a challenge because people have called and thought we were out of business,” Fleetwood said.

When we spoke with the landlord, he told NewsChannel 4 that he never asked Fleetwood to pay rent.

However, Fleetwood said that’s not true. She said he asked her to pay several times over the past few months.

"I just want people to know, we're still operating business. We're still here,” Fleetwood said.

Fleetwood said they will be operating out of the North Edmond Bible Church until they find a new location.