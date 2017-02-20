Federal judge allows blind man to sue McDonald’s over drive-thru only ordering

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

DAVENPORT, IA. - A blind man from Louisiana gets the green light from a federal judge that he can sue McDonald's.

The man wants the restaurant to find a different option for people who cannot physically drive through a drive-thru after the building closes down.

He says the restaurant goes again the Americans with Disabilities Act.

Last week, a federal judge said he could continue with the suit, despite McDonald's attempt to have the case dismissed.

Many people think the case just doesn't add up.

"I think the lawsuit is ridiculous. He could get somebody to drive him so he could get his McDonald's Big Mac if he wanted," said Kathleen Mecham.

Others think the man has a right to sue.

"I think a lot of people aren't aware of the discrimination they are doing. I believe we need to educate people more so they're aware of the limitations they're putting on many of their customers, limiting their own business," says Patrick Olsen.

Olsen is blind as well, along with Tori Clark, and they are part of the local chapter of the National Federation of the Blind.

They too, would like to see more options at fast food joints.

"What are my options? Either walk away and be frustrated or inconvenience a family member or an Uber driver to help you go through a drive-thru," said Clark.

One suggestion that could be an alternative to a 24 hour drive-thru?

Ordering food from a McDonald's phone app, and then have employees come out the car to deliver the food.