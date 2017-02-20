“I want them to find a new location,” Oklahoma man fears for his health due to drilling site next door

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

WATONGA, Okla. - An Oklahoma farmer fears for his life.

An oil company plans to put a well just feet away from where he uses life-saving medical equipment.

Robert Swaim is a heart attack survivor.

An LVAD device keeps blood pumping to his heart.

If something happens to the power while he’s sleeping, an alarm goes off.

But he’s concerned all the noise that comes with a drilling site will drown that out.

The peace and quiet of the country is where Robert Swaim has made his home.

He’s lived here just outside Watonga for nearly two decades.

Just outside his bedroom is a large dirt pad where Continental Resources is preparing to drill.

“This is the machine here I that use at night,” Swaim says, pointing to a monitoring device by his bed.

Robert’s heart doesn’t work quite like it used to.

This LVAD device is his lifeline.

The batteries won’t stay charged overnight, so he plugs it into the wall while he’s sleeping.

If the power goes out, it makes a beeping sound, alerting him to switch to batteries to keep his implanted device running.

“Electric motors, all this going outside this window here, is that going to be audible?” Swaim asked.

“There is a balance between the rights of the property owner, a resident who is living there and has lived there a long time, versus the oil and gas companies trying to extricate the minerals,” Rep. Cory Williams said.

Rep. Williams has filed a bill that would require oil and gas companies to use the best technology available to reduce noise at drilling sites.

Industry leaders we talked to said that costs a lot of money, but they’re working to get projects done sooner.

“I’m not against them drilling. I just don’t want them drilling in my bedroom,” Swaim said.

For Robert, it’s more than just a nuisance.

It’s a fear of not hearing a critical alarm.

“I don’t want to find out if I should keep living or not,” Swaim said.

Our calls to Continental Resources have gone unreturned.