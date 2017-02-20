Oklahoma fortune tellers want change against 100-year-old state law

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

OKLAHOMA - Stephen Dillard-Carroll has been professionally reading tarot cards for nearly a decade.

It was a talent he picked up after reading into the future for many of his friends.

“And I thought well, why not so I bought the deck, I bought a few instructional books and I just started reading,” said Dillard-Carroll.

As of lately, Dillard Carroll said professionals in the metaphysical field are getting a bad reputation.

He says it doesn't help when some fortune tellers are only after making a fortune.

Psychics like Sonia Lisa Marks.

"We believe that there`s a string of victims, a lot we haven`t heard from," said Master Sgt. Gary Knight.

Marks was arrested for obtaining money under false pretenses and fortune telling for a fee.

“You cannot do something like this for profit,” Knight said.

Dillard-Carroll tarot readings are actually illegal in the state of Oklahoma.

A more than 100-year-old state law says it is unlawful for anyone to tell fortunes for a profit.

And if you do you could be guilty of a misdemeanor and slapped with a $500 fine.

“It's bias against fortune tellers," said Dillard- Carroll,

He said the law serves a great purpose and protecting clients from people like marks.

But he has some concerns.

“I think the wording of the law needs to be changed and updated,” Dillard-Carroll said.

He agrees, those who are scamming people belong in jail. But he says those who remain ethical shouldn't be punished for other people`s mistakes.

“If you're going to arrest someone for fortune telling, what about our pastors, our priests, you know our rabbis. Are we going to arrest them as well?" he said.

Dillard-Carroll said don't be afraid to do your homework and research the fortune teller you want to visit to make sure they're legit. And always go with your gut.