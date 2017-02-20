‘Miracle baby’ recovering after tragic crash killed her mother

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

SALT LAKE CITY, Utah - It was a tragic scene last July when a vehicle was hit by a train.

“I see her eyes, every time,” Mindy Simpson said.

Simpson was walking in the area with her family when the crash happened.

She rushed to the scene, where she found the driver of the vehicle.

“He kept screaming, 'Where's my baby? Where's my baby?' and I turned and saw Ofa up the tracks,” Simpson said.

Ofa Kinikini, 30, was eight months pregnant at the time of the crash.

It was too late to save her.

“She was on the way out when I was doing chest compressions," Simpson said. "I just kept screaming at her and talking to her and trying to get her to breathe."

Simpson, a nurse, continued to perform CPR on Kinikini until paramedics arrived.

“I was hoping everything was going to be OK... but I knew it might not be,” she said.

Doctors performed an emergency c-section, but were still unsure whether or not the baby would make it.

“Losing my sister was the hardest thing I've ever had to deal with in life, and when the doctors told me she might not make it, it was ten times worse,” said Ofa's older sister, Masina Tuifua.

Ofa left behind eight children, whom all were under the age of 10.

Doctors fought to keep the baby alive.

“The first time we laid our eyes on her we fell in love,” Tuifua said.

While the baby never met her mother, she now carries her name.

“Ofa in our language means love, and that's what she brings to everyone,” Tuifua said.

“I just knew I had to take care of her,” she said.

So, she brought baby Ofa home to raise with the other seven children.

Doctors warned that if baby Ofa lived, she would be severely disabled, mentally and physically.

“She's gone through a lot, but she has achieved a lot of obstacles," Tuifua said. "The doctors were telling us she was going to struggle in life, but she's just proving everyone wrong."

They even warned that due to brain damage, it would prevent her from swallowing.

However, just last week, baby Ofa swallowed food on her own.

“She really is a miracle baby, and she really isn't supposed to be here but through the grace of God she is,” Tuifua said.

Ofa's family said they think God provided an angel that day, in the form of Mindy Simpson.

“The first time I saw Mindy it was almost like my sister's guardian angel, just looking at her," Tuifua said.

Once a stranger, Simpson now visits often and has become a family friend.

“I was kind of the last one to be there with her mom, and the last one she might have saw,” Simpson said while looking at baby Ofa. “I remember her eyes and that's why I remember yours, yes, your eyes are familiar to me.”