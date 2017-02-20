Oklahoma City National Memorial Museum closed Monday due to flooding

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

OKLAHOMA CITY- Overnight flooding forced The Oklahoma National Memorial Museum to close on Monday.

Sunday night a large storm caused a water leak into the east side of the Journal Record Building where construction is ongoing.

This water spread into the Memorial Museum.

“No artifacts have been damaged thanks to the quick reaction of our staff,” said Kari Watkins, Executive Director. “All artifacts are safe and protected from further leaks.”

Disaster recovery efforts continued through the overnight hours.

The Museum plans to open on Tuesday.

The Outdoor Symbolic Memorial remains open as usual.