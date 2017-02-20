Rainy start to the week but a big warm up headed to Oklahoma

Good Monday morning and Happy President’s Day!

On the back side of that storm system that came through last night. The heaviest thunderstorms moving east across eastern OK this morning with lingering lighter rain across central and south central OK moving northeast at 25 mph.

The rain should be ending in OKC this morning with clearing skies by afternoon and very mild temps! Highs mainly upper 60s to mid 70s with south winds. A surface trough moving across western OK this afternoon will turn winds in from the northwest but it’s a dry trough and no cold air behind this system at all!

I’m expecting clear skies, light winds and chilly temps tonight with lows 30s and 40s.

Warm and dry weather returns Tuesday, Wednesday and Thursday with temps warming back into the 70s and even 80s likely on Thursday! Next cold front comes through dry Thursday night with gusty northwest winds and cooler weather by the end of the week.

Have a great day!