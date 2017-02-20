Follow storms on KFOR live interactive radar

Update: Officer-involved shooting near Norman High School

Posted 11:11 am, February 20, 2017, by , Updated at 02:48PM, February 20, 2017

 

NORMAN, Okla.-- Emergency crews are on the scene of an officer-involved shooting near Norman High School on Main street.

The shooting happened in the parking lot at the old Homeland now the Habitat for Humanity ReStore.

Norman Police say the suspect had attempted to break into a home in a nearby neighborhood.

 

The suspect has multiple gunshot wounds and was taken to the hospital.

School is out today for President's Day.

Below is an interview with eyewitness Ron Craft.

 