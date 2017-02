Please enable Javascript to watch this video

NORMAN, Okla.-- Emergency crews are on the scene of an officer-involved shooting near Norman High School on Main street.

The incident happened in the parking lot at the old Homeland now the Habitat for Humanity ReStore.

Reports are that a suspect fired at officers and officers returned fire.

The suspect has multiple gunshot wounds.

No word on lead to this incident.

School is out today for President's Day.