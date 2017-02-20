Suspects caught on camera stealing clothing from Outlet Mall

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

OKLAHOMA CITY- Oklahoma City Police are asking for your help in catching some criminals.

Surveillance video shows two men stealing items from the Outlet Shoppes on West Reno.

Police say there were three men involved and they stole nearly $5,000.00 worth of clothing from the Polo store.

You can see in the video, one of the suspects held the door open while two others ran to a display, grabbed clothing and ran away.

If you recognize any of the suspects or have information about this crime, call Crime Stoppers at 405-235-7300.